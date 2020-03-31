Coronavirus

Coronavirus: SoCal nail salons donate masks, gloves to health care workers

By
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Nail salons are among the businesses hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, and while thousands of salons across Southern California are closed, many owners have come together to try to give back in another way.

"It's been heart-wrenching hearing the stories," said Tam Nguyen, president of Advance Beauty College.

They are stories that Nguyen says reminds him of the struggles faced by his parents and other families when they escaped Vietnam during the fall of Saigon in 1975 to find a new life in the U.S.

From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



"That's the only time I've felt this much hurt. This much sorrow, this much pain," said Nguyen.

Nguyen is now working with nail salon owners and their suppliers to turn a negative into a positive for others.

"You have no business, you don't know how to make rent, you're out of money and you look at your stockpile and because you have something of value to the hospitals, you go and you give it," Nguyen said. "They're giving it."

The new focus: "nailing it" for health care workers through donations of masks and gloves.

"We're part of a team that has already distributed 30,000 around Southern California this past week," Nguyen said.

How contagious is the coronavirus?
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.



"We're all just kind of collaborating to get the word out. We have lot of family members who are on the front lines as well as friends," said Christie Nguyen, owner of Studio 18 Nail Bar.

Donations can be dropped off at Advance Beauty College locations in Garden Grove or Laguna Hills, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A huge donation is planned for Tuesday morning in Huntington Beach - 13,000 masks and thousands of pairs of gloves to go to health care workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californianail salonbusinesscoronavirusdonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Asian-Americans attacked, spit on and blamed for COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
Villanueva to again allow gun stores to operate amid COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
Essential workers on front lines facing increased stress, health worries
Man accused in sword attack fatally shot by police in Pomona
Asian-Americans attacked, spit on and blamed for COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Mayor temporarily suspends all farmer's markets in LA
Show More
Villanueva to again allow gun stores to operate amid COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: SoCal businesses board up amid fears of looting
Pasadena Unified halts 'Grab & Go' meal program amid COVID-19 concerns
Travel agency won't return payments from canceled SoCal school trip
National Guard transforms LA Convention Center into field hospital
More TOP STORIES News