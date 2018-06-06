FOOD COACH

SoCal Race Across America team to ride over 3,000 miles in 6 days for fundraiser event

EMBED </>More Videos

Four local dads with full time jobs created 'Team NEGU' to Race Across America, raising money for three of their favorite charities. (KABC)

By
Southern California team NEGU, short for Never Ever Give Up, is participating in Race Across America to raise money for their favorite charities.

Alex Isaly is passionate about RAAM.

"It's considered the toughest race in the world, actually tougher than the Tour de France because we're racing around the clock 24 hours a day," said Isaly.

RAAM is a 3,080-mile bike race that starts in Oceanside on June 16 and ends in Annapolis, Maryland. They plan to get it done in just six days.

There are checkpoints with time cut-offs. If you don't make them, you are out of the race.

"We've been ramping up the training. Time in the saddle matters when you're not a pro," said Chris Marsh of Newport Beach.

Marsh, who's done this race before, said they average riding 250 miles per week.

Keep in mind that all these guys have full-time jobs; they all have kids, yet not only do they want to meet this physical challenge, they feel it's really important to raise money for some wonderful charities.

"I have my own charity called the Bahati Foundation, and we work with inner-city youth around Compton and Watts and the greater L.A. area to get them on the bike, keeping them active," said Rahsaan Bahati, of Los Angeles.

"Augies Quest particularly inspired me," said Marsh.

Marsh is riding for Augie Nieto, who contracted the debilitating disease ALS 15 years ago. Nieto and his wife are raising money for research to find a cure.

"The Jessie Reese Foundation for me. Their mission is to help every kid fighting cancer to never ever give up. That mindset for never, ever giving up is sort of appropriate for us as we tackle this race across the country. It's also the origin of our team name, team NEGU," said Mark Brandenberger of San Clemente.

They're riding for others while hoping to instill life lessons in their children.

"I want to be inspirational to my kids and teach them with a little bit of courage and a lot of commitment you can achieve great things in life," said Marsh.

From the Arizona heat to the cold of the Rockies, it's a real uphill climb. Riders from 35 countries have raised over $2 million to date. Team NEGU's goal is $250,000 for their three favorite charities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachCircle of Healthfundraiserhobbiescommunityexercisefitnessbike racecharity
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
Eataly in LA entices shoppers with holiday gift boxes
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News