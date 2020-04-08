Health & Fitness

SoCal's air quality improving - but not necessarily because we're all staying home

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California has been seeing better air quality recently, but it's not clear yet if that's because of reduced activity from the coronavirus or other factors.

That's according to the head of the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the agency that's responsible for monitoring air quality and enforcing environmental rules.

AQMD executive officer Wayne Nastri says there are other factors which can be contributing to the improvement in the short term.

"I think there's no doubt the air quality is actually better," Nastri told Eyewitness News. "The question is, is it a result of COVID-19 or is it a result of other factors? For us the biggest factor we see is weather conditions."

For more on Nastri's take on Southern California's air quality and how his agency is responding to the coronavirus crisis, watch the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiapollutioncoronavirus californiacoronavirusair quality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti orders employees, customers of LA businesses to wear masks
Case against Mexican megachurch leader dismissed
Understanding how food-expiration dates work
Coronavirus stimulus checks: Financial planner explains what to expect
1,000+ flights from COVID-19 affected countries flew into LAX while virus spread
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
Poll: Millions of Americans falling further into debt
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Live events
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
COVID-19: Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers
More TOP STORIES News