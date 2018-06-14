FOOD COACH

Some hotels eyeing in-room health services to attract conscientious consumers

Some hotels are toying with the idea of in-room health services to attract customers that are looking for lifestyle choices when they travel. (KABC)

While some travelers never go to the hotel gym, some would prefer healthy extras in their room.

"I travel fairly often and every time I walk into a hotel room I wish there was a yoga mat and a foam roller and just a space to stretch out," said Nicole Woyak of Los Angeles.

But Woyak's point is a good one: You can't just bring your yoga mat everywhere. That's why some hotels are upping the health quotient for their guests, experimenting with in-room amenities.

"We have Peleton bikes in the wellness suites," said public relations director for the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Kessler said they also have Olo yoga mats, balls and weights. Then it's time to relax with lighting designed to promote your circadian rhythm and a mind body workout .

"When you walk into the wellness rooms we have Deepak Chopra on meditation," said Kessler.

The hotel started with a customized juice menu five years ago and it was extremely popular. Four Season's Kim Kessler travels globally looking for just the right perks to keep health conscious consumers coming back.

The menu has been approved by the Cleveland Clinic and even the mini bar makes it easy for you not to cheat because it is stocked with all things natural.

From gluten free goodies to chia-infused beverages, it's more of recommendation rather than a requirement. Something other hotels like the W Hotel feel is a good fit.

"A real experience is not just cleanse. Fitness should be fun -- it's not just about de-voiding. It's about adding to it," said fitness expert Jason Wimberly.

Wimberly is creating in room workouts for the W Hotel along with leading the charge at their "Fuel Weekends" at places like Dubai. Five certified trainers head to various global destinations for fun and fitness.

"Everything from yoga to boxing and we're going to do that on the beach. It's not all about green juice and yoga all day long, enjoy your life," said Wimberly.
