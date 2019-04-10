Health & Fitness

Supplements warning: Certain types could increase chances of cancer, new study says

Many people take vitamin supplements to add years to their life, but a new study says some supplements could actually increase your chances of cancer.

Researchers from Tufts University compared the intake of a range of nutrients with rates of death from all causes.

They found people could be putting themselves at risk from taking calcium supplement doses higher than one-thousand milligrams a day.

Researchers also say people who take unnecessary supplements of vitamin D may also have deadly consequences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthvitaminssupplementsstudyresearchcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News