Coronavirus

7-month-old South Carolina boy tests positive for coronavirus

ELGIN, S.C. -- A 7-month-old boy in South Carolina has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A 104-degree fever recently landed Emmett Doster at an urgent care in Elgin, S.C. Emmett, who is from Kershaw County, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday.

"He woke up from a nap running a fever so we were going to play it out and see," mom Courtney Doster told WACH. "But my mom tested positive for the virus as well."

RELATED | Live updates about the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina

The boy's family, including a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, is in quarantine. Courtney Doster said the other children aren't showing any signs of the virus.

The Dosters posted their story to social media to spread awareness on Friday. The post has been shared more than 40,000 times.



"We're just buddies at home now and we're hoping and praying that he doesn't take a turn for the worst," Courtney said.

RELATED | Lowe's giving $25 million to hospitals, communities during coronavirus pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth carolinahealthbabycoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Inmate at state prison in Lancest tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: US Navy ship headed to LA to ease burden on area hospitals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
Show More
SoCal goes outside during 1st weekend of stay-at-home order
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus: US Navy ship headed to LA to ease burden on area hospitals
Coronavirus: SoCal residents grateful to return to U.S. after stranded in Peru
Notorious LA traffic is almost non-existent amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News