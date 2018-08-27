HEALTH & FITNESS

Staffer at IE elementary school diagnosed with active tuberculosis

By ABC7.com staff
THERMAL, Calif. (KABC) --
A staff member at an Inland Empire elementary school has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, and there is concern students and other staff might have been exposed.

Riverside County health officials are sending letters to parents and guardians of about 160 Westside Elementary students in Thermal who might have been exposed, officials said in a statement.

Parents who receive the letter are being told to test their children for tuberculosis at a clinic planned at the school at a later date.

The school is also notifying staff members who might have been exposed.

The staff member who was diagnosed is receiving treatment and expected to recover.

"While the risk of infection is low, it's important that parents who receive the notification letter get their child tested," Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, said in a statement. "The testing is quick and can provide peace of mind for both parents and children."

When tuberculosis is left untreated, serious complications can arise.
