Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Stir crazy Angelenos find active, safe ways to enjoy SoCal sun

SoCal's sunshine is encouraging many residents to get outdoors for some exercise while practicing safety orders.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tired of being cooped up at home? This warm weather is bringing out lots of runners, dog walkers and cyclists. All of them are looking for safe ways to get some fresh air and get some exercise under the stay-at-home orders.

No matter where you are in Southern California you can find lots of people outside.

MORE: Get creative with at-home workouts by this Inglewood-based trainer
EMBED More News Videos

An Inglewood-based trainer is getting creative by using common items found around the house in his free online at-home workouts.


Over the weekend, Griffith Park was a popular place for a shaded spot to enjoy the day. Families were out picnicking and playing games. Some people were exercising, while some were simply entertaining the kids.

After seven weeks under the safer-at-home order, some say they are going stir crazy and just need to get outdoors, which is allowed and is encouraged. In fact, many people say it's become a daily part of their survival.

"I love it. The weather is so nice. Just to come out, stretch your legs, we've been working from home, homeschooling. So, to have the Chandler bike path right here it's been a blessing. So yeah, just getting out and enjoying the day," said Azi Amirteymoori from Burbank.

MORE: Malibu trainer offers playbook on getting kids active at home
EMBED More News Videos

The kids are at home and everyone is restless. Here are some tips to keep your kiddos active, engaged and entertained.



Looking for more information? You can find COVID-19 help, information and resources here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angelessafetyhealthexercisecoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Malibu trainer offers playbook on getting kids active at home
Get creative with at-home workouts by this Inglewood-based trainer
Simple exercise tips to staying fit at home
CORONAVIRUS
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Gov. Newsom announces reopening of 2 OC beaches
Investigation underway after man wears KKK-style hood in supermarket
Pursuit suspect detained near Victorville after apparent standoff, chase
Next LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
Show More
Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await governor's OK
Hundreds protest stay-at-home orders in Rancho Cucamonga
Video: Women dressed as nurses steal porch packages in Washington
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
More TOP STORIES News