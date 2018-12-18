Stretch it out: Tips for limbering up before a workout

Jesse Tannenbaum is trying Lymbr to keep his workouts more flexible.
"I try to stretch before I work out and I don't do a good job on my own so coming here helps," said Tannebaum.
"Lymbr is a wellness company that is designed to help you relax perform or recover," said A.J. Escobar, Lymbr manager.
Due to long commutes and desk work many seem to like the stretch studio concept which like, Lymbr, are trending.
"Seems to be a fad right now - these little boutiques or you can walk in off the street, pay someone about $100 and have someone stretch you out," said Dr. Karen Joubert of Joubert Physical Therapy.
Joubert wants people to be flexible but she is concerned about technique and education.
"Stretching is a very advanced form of movement. Personally if I had my druthers I would teach my patients to move first," said Joubert.
Joubert says there are two major types of stretching: static and dynamic. She prefers dynamic stretching - something Lymbr's Nick McCrory says they utilize.
"What we do is progressive dynamic stretching and what that is is you're helping us through your range of motion, you are being active. And while you are active you are also warming up," McCrory said.
But Joubert says watch out if a therapist is forcing a static or hold type stretch.
"I think it's ultimately pretty dangerous to have someone force their weight on your body," Joubert said.
Lymbr requires their therapist to have some formal education like being a personal trainer. They also have continuing education But no matter where you go for stretching, make sure you ask for accreditation.
"What you should do is take the time, go see a licensed physical therapist and have them show you the proper way to stretch because ultimately the only person that should be stretching you is you," Joubert said.
Related Topics:
healthfitnessexerciseCircle of Healthfood coacheducation
healthfitnessexerciseCircle of Healthfood coacheducation