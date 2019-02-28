Health & Fitness

Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, Atlanta school warns

EMBED <>More Videos

A school is warning that students are getting drunk off vanilla extract. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.

Updated an hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. -- High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk and they're getting them from grocery stores in a disturbing trend, a school in Georgia warned.

Atlanta's Grady High School said that some students are going to a grocery store and buying bourbon vanilla extract.

They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz.

A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka.

In one case, a student at Grady ended up drunk and had to go to the emergency room.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhigh schoolteenagersteenalcoholstudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway crashes prompt closures in Newhall Pass and Pacoima
Updated 5 minutes ago
Morning rain will give way to partly sunny conditions Thursday
Updated an hour ago
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Main track at Santa Anita Park reopens following horse deaths
ABC7 reflects on 50 years of Eyewitness News
Upland PD identifies 7-month-old allegedly killed by her mom
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
Show More
LAPD impersonator sought in Chinatown
Culver City baby: Infant's parents charged in connection with his death
California has 16 percent chance of volcanic eruption
VIDEO: 3-year-old girl thrown across room by day care worker
Marine returns home, surprises two young sons in OC
More TOP STORIES News