Health & Fitness

Students learn CPR with help of "Baby Shark"

Middle school students in Washington State are learning CPR with the help of the popular kids' song "Baby Shark."

It's part of an initiative from the Richland Fire Department called "Heartsafe," KAPP-TV reports.

The program aims to teach everyone - from children to adults - how to properly perform CPR.

More than 170 sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students participated in the introductory class.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildrensharkscpru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News