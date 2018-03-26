CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Studies looking at California's high healthcare costs

EMBED </>More Videos

New studies and state investigations are looking into the rising price of healthcare and why costs are so varied in different parts of California. (KABC)

By
Healthcare costs are on the rise.

So much so that many families find themselves on the brink of bankruptcy, fighting a traumatic or chronic illness.

A new study looks into some of the factors driving costs so high

Sandy Lang, 72, had a heart attack and says he's fortunate he can bear the high cost of his care, but knows that's not the case for so many.

"It bothers me that there could be anyone walking the planet, in the United States that can't afford or can't be taken care of," said Lang.

His bill? Close to $100,000.

Like everyone who's received a medical bill, it astounds him.

A new study headed by Dr. Richard Scheffler at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health took a closer look at what's driving up medical costs.

Researchers uncovered some huge disparities among the state's 58 counties.

Areas where there were more consolidations had higher prices.

That's when hospitals buy or combine doctors' medical practices.

"Consolidation will drive up costs if they use consolidation in negotiations and have market power where there is limited competition in the area," said Scheffler.

One example is heart attack costs.

The average cost in San Francisco was $24,000.

Compare that to $15,000 for a patient in East Los Angeles.

The same was true of premiums.

The monthly cost of a Covered California Silver Plan in East Los Angeles was $258.

In San Francisco, it was $440.

Dr. Daniel Eisenberg, whose cardiology practice was consolidated, understands the idea is to combine resources and downsize staffing.

But he feels it'll be a while before we see lower costs.

"Right now it's not leading to cost savings," Eisenberg said. "But everyone thinks it will mature into that. We'll have to see how this all works out."

He also believes some of what's driving consolidations is the Affordable Care Act and fear of government oversight.

Because of this study, the California Department of Justice is now getting involved.

Scheffler said, "It's the old story, where there's smoke there's fire, and we've given the AG lots of smoke and lots of places to look."

The state's Attorney General has formed a strike force to look into why healthcare prices are so different throughout California.

Researchers say consumers have the right to know.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthhealth carehealthCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News