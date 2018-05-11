HEALTH & FITNESS

Study finds two-thirds of Colorado dispensaries recommend marijuana during pregnancy

A survey of Colorado marijuana dispensaries shows that two-thirds of them recommend marijuana use during pregnancy. (KABC)

Women are told to avoid alcohol during pregnancy, but what about marijuana?

A survey of Colorado marijuana dispensaries showed that two-thirds of them recommend marijuana use during pregnancy, according to a study published by the Journal Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Sixty-nine percent of the dispensaries contacted during the study's "mystery caller approach" recommended cannabis as a treatment for nausea in the first trimester.

RELATED: Study finds more California pregnant women are smoking marijuana

"It was surprising and concerning to us because there are data that would suggest that cannabis can be harmful to the developing fetus," said study author Dr. Torri Metz.

The study also found that few of the dispensaries that were contacted encouraged discussion with a health care provider without prompting.

The CDC says the effects of smoking while pregnant could include low birth weight and developmental problems.
