Health & Fitness

Plants on your desk at work can help reduce stress, study finds

AWAJI, Japan -- If you've been thinking about sprucing up your office with a plant, you might want to go ahead and get one. A newly-published study says having plants on your office desk is a big help when it comes to reducing stress.

Researchers at the University of Hyogo in Japan looked at 63 office employees in real-world settings.

They had the workers take a three-minute rest with their desk plant there, whenever they felt fatigued.

The data showed an overwhelming majority of employees had much lower pulse rates with a small indoor plant compared to without one.

The study was conducted with six different types of plants. Researchers found all types helped reduce stress levels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthnaturestressu.s. & worldworkplaceoffice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, other sex crimes in LA
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to fondling corpse
Strong, potentially damaging winds whip through SoCal
Man wounded in shooting at Northridge Yard House
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Show More
Taxi drivers march for curbside pickup at LAX
Soldier from Illinois killed in Kenya attack
San Diego homeless infractions cleared in exchange for shelter stays
Studio City mom's disguise helps daughter's lemonade stand
'1917,' 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' win Golden Globes
More TOP STORIES News