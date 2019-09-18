Health & Fitness

Study shows which major airlines have cleanest, dirtiest water

NEW YORK -- A joint study out of New York just uncovered how clean - or dirty - the water is on nearly a dozen major airlines.

The study ranked the airlines based on E. coli and coliform levels as well as the airline's number of water-related EPA violations.

Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines were credited with having the cleanest water.

The dirtiest water goes to Spirit Airlines, Jet Blue, and United Airlines.

While most water is bottled, all airlines have water tanks that are used for making coffee, tea and sometimes ice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessunited airlinestravelairline industrywaterairlineu.s. & worldtravel tipsalaska airlinesspirit airlines
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Simi Valley man arrested in fatal shooting of Granada Hills woman
Trump to make rare trip to LA, prompting road closures
Santa Ana College shooting: Long Beach man arrested for murder
Armed man taken into custody after hourslong standoff in OC
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Trump courts Hispanic vote in N.M. rally
Crossing guard dies after being hit by car in Valley Glen
Show More
VIDEO: Fight leaves 1 IE student in critical condition, 2 under arrest
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
Carson moves to ban gun sales, limit gun possession
Transgender women demand apology after being thrown out of DTLA bar
Crash involving semi hauling carnival ride shuts down SB 605 for hours
More TOP STORIES News