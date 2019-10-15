Health & Fitness

Stressed pregnant moms are less likely to have boys, study says

NEW YORK -- Pregnant women experiencing physical and psychological stress are less likely to have a boy, according to a new study.

Researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and NewYork-Presbyterian took part in the study.

They tracked 187 pregnant women, ages 18 to 45, to determine how maternal prenatal stress influenced offspring neurodevelopment and birth outcomes.

Researchers say on average, around 105 males are born for every 100 female births. But in this study, the sex ratio in the physically and psychologically stressed groups favored girls.

"The womb is an influential first home, as important as the one a child is raised in, if not more so," study leader Catherine Monk, from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in a statement.

"Other researchers have seen this pattern after social upheavals, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, after which the relative number of male births decreased," says Monk. "This stress in women is likely of long-standing nature; studies have shown that males are more vulnerable to adverse prenatal environments, suggesting that highly stressed women may be less likely to give birth to a male due to the loss of prior male pregnancies, often without even knowing they were pregnant."

The more social support a mother received, the greater the chance she had of having a male baby, researchers said.

The study is published in the journal PNAS, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbabiespregnancystressu.s. & worldstudypregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA from suspect's relative led to arrest in OC child kidnap-rape case
Girl, 10, dies by suicide in OC; police investigate possible bullying
LAPD seeking Sylmar woman, 3 kids after possible kidnapping
Eyewitness This: Covered California open enrollment begins Tuesday
2020 Tournament of Roses to have 3 co-grand marshals
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Bay Area woman says someone took items from lost luggage
Show More
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooting of woman in her own home
LA County CEO to retire after three decades leading region
spcaLA centers offering $25 adoptions for big-breed dogs
Dodgers' Andrew Friedman talks disappointing playoff exit
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News