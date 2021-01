EMBED >More News Videos Many communities throughout Southern California are opening new COVID-19 vaccination sites and expanding the eligibility for vaccine doses.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new study from Brazil suggests that disinfecting toothbrushes may slow the spread of COVID-19 in shared spaces, and mouthwash may help inactivate the virus.In the video above, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, discusses the study, as well as the recent decision to pause the rollout of a batch of COVID-19 vaccines after a number of allergic reactions were reported.