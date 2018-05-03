CIRCLE OF HEALTH

'WOW' Summit at UCLA brings celebrities and researchers together for women's health

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of women took part in a conversation about health and wellness at UCLA as part of the first-ever WOW summit. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of women took part in a conversation about health and wellness at UCLA as part of the first-ever "WOW" Summit.

"WOW" stands for Wonder of Women, and the purpose was to bring cultural and political leaders together with researchers and scientists for a daylong event.

Actress Candice Bergen played a role she knows well as she embodied her "Murphy Brown" character. Bergen and "Murphy Brown" creator Diane English were among the the speakers who took part in the conference focusing on women's whole health, including brain wellness.

It's a point brought home by producer and actress Lisa Kudrow, who was also one of the featured speakers. "The big takeaway is brain health is a part of your whole health. It's another system in your body that needs maintenance and treatment," Kudrow said.

Part of the conversation steered towards raising awareness about heart disease in women. But other big topics that were addressed were the rise in depression, anxiety and suicide. The Wonder of Women Summit co-chair CeCe Feiler said they hoped the conference also helped eradicate the stigma of mental health.

Feiler said, "What are you doing to make your brain wellness -- your mental health work better for you? It's not a scary thing. It's not a bad thing. Let's all be a part of the solution and not have it be stigmatized where people are hiding and coming out until they're really in risky places."

Former second lady Tipper Gore weighed in on the topic, sharing that her mother struggled with depression. The experience prompted Gore's longtime advocacy for mental health. "I'm really excited that the women's movement seems to be moving into the main stream and we need to pay attention to the young people that want to be involved," Gore said.

One of those young people is Poppy Jamie, who created a mental well-being start up app, called "Happy Not Perfect." She feels that because of the pressures of social media, today's millennials are the most stressed-out generation that's ever lived.

Jamie said, "We woke up in a world and are suddenly expected to lead these 24-7 digitally connected lives where we have 300 emails, having to respond to people at a moment's notice. Thousands of friends, but are they real friends? And there's a humongous pressure to be perfect or to project a perfect life and so it's no wonder that stress and anxiety is at an all-time high."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthCircle of Healthwomen and healthLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News