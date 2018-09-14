Sweat it out: 3 new circuit training gyms to visit in Los Angeles

Hiitmate
14416 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Photo: Hiitmate/Yelp
Hiitmate is a high-energy, low-impact circuit training gym, designed to effectively help you achieve your goals in a motivating and fun atmosphere.
From the creator of fitness spot Cardio Barre, the boutique-style studio "delivers a comprehensive, full-body, cardio and resistance workout that will burn massive calories in just 45 minutes," says the business on its website, with a state-of-the-art sound system and accountability partner (mate) to boot.
Classes last 45 minutes and are capped at 22 participants a session. Interested? A free introductory class is available for first-timers. (Check out the current class schedule here.)
Hiitmate currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Sam G., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 1, wrote, "Aside from the aesthetics (beautifully modern) this gym is top notch. The class is only 45 minutes of hiit training with stations, which is amazing because you're in and out quick. But don't let the timing fool you, this class is no joke!"
And Yelper Amanda B. added, "The best hiit classes I have ever taken! The instructors are amazing and I love the class setting!"
Hiitmate is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6-11 a.m. on Friday, and 8-11 a.m. on weekends.
Circuit 45
11845 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 100, Sawtelle
Photo: Circuit 45/Yelp
Circuit 45 is a circuit training gym offering private training classes in a unique multi-studio environment.
Backed by seasoned instructors, classes include options like kickboxing, Rope Burn and Crisis Management -- a tactical workout mimicking the training of first responders and Special Forces. (You can view the full list of classes here.)
Yelpers are excited about Circuit 45, which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Shawn M., who reviewed the fitness spot on Aug. 13, wrote, "I live for class structure workouts and I have to say C45 really hit the nail on the head here. They've thought it through completely and the outcome is outstanding!"
"Love this place!" shared Yelper Luis T. "The coaches are incredibly supportive, really friendly, but most of all motivating! From Cardio Box, to HIIT Storm, to Booty Class and Weekend Warrior, this class will get you in the best shape of your life!"
Circuit 45 is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
F45 Training
13752 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Photo: Brooke E./Yelp
F45 Training is an interval and circuit training gym featuring "the most innovative, challenging and systematized team training workouts in the world," according to the company's website.
This newcomer -- with additional locations across the country -- offers multiple training programs, from a resistance-based Romans regiment to the Firestorm -- a cardio-based, follow-the-leader course consisting of up to 54 high-intensity stations.
Want to try it out? A one-week free trial is available for those looking to test the waters. (Visit the website here for the current class schedule.)
With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, F45 Training has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Arielle P., who visited the fitness center on Aug. 9, wrote, "Music is always blasting, energy is always high and the workouts are always great. You'll never do the same workout twice (movements, yes) but every day it's all switched up."
"F45 Sherman Oaks is one of the best studios to train at," noted Yelper Brooke E. "The gym is clean, big and has a lot of friendly members that make you feel very welcome!"
F45 Training is open from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)