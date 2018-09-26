Sweat it out: 5 new gyms worth checking out in Los Angeles

Sasha Strength Training
14618 Victory Blvd., Suite A, Van Nuys
PHOTO: Sasha Strength Training/YELP
Sasha Strength Training is a fitness spot offering a range of classes, from weight training and kickboxing to dance cardio and children's boxing.
"We are the best female training facility in the San Fernando Valley," boasts the studio on Yelp, saying it's a place for women to train "that combines motivation, community and female empowerment."
Although some of the gym's programs cater only to women, both men and children are welcome to train as well. (Check out the full class schedule here.)
Sasha Strength Training is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of 12 reviews.
Yelper Ninfa Y., who reviewed the fitness studio on July 26, wrote, "Sasha will push you hard and that's because she knows that you're capable of doing it. If you have injuries, she will provide you with alternative workouts. I recently completed her 22-day program and I am extremely happy with my results."
"Sasha is the best!" added Yelper Yesenia V. "From weight training, food/meal prep, cardio dance classes, kids boxing classes and feeding the homeless -- she does it all!"
Indigo Fitness
3733 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
Photo: Indigo Fitness/Yelp
Indigo Fitness is a health and wellness studio that takes an integrated approach to fitness, through strengthening of the body, mind and soul.
Come check out Spindigo -- the spot's signature one-hour class utilizing ultramodern bikes, bands and weights for a "sweat-filled, music thumping, high intensity" workout session. (You can view the full class schedule here.)
Indigo Fitness currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jessica E., who reviewed it on July 8, wrote, "This is an amazing workout in the heart of Silver Lake. It's sort of like Barry's Bootcamp, but instead of treadmills, you're doing cardio on a spin bike. Which makes it low-impact and great for anyone."
"Highly recommend this low-impact spin floor combo workout!" said Yelper Carrie S. "Tried it today for the first time. Studio is new, beautiful and clean! Staff and patrons were very friendly as a group class and not competitive or pushy."
Indigo Fitness is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends.
South Bay Strength Company
387 W. Sixth St., San Pedro
PHOTO: South Bay Strength Company/YELP
South Bay Strength Company is a 24/7 powerlifting, bodybuilding and strength training gym that says it features some of the best lifting equipment in the industry.
The spot comes courtesy of nationally qualified bodybuilder Steven Balderama and his wife, Ashley Contorno, a national record-holding elite powerlifter.
A full range of workout equipment and accessories are available, along with personal training and prevention/recovery services. (Check out the website here for additional information.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out of seven reviews, South Bay Strength Company has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Justin R. wrote, "Highly recommend for power lifters of all sizes. This establishment has the tools to get your pushes, pulls and presses to heights you just won't be able to reach at your commercial gym!"
And Yelper Trevor S. noted, "This gym is amazing! ... The vibe is super positive and everyone is friendly and helpful. The machines are exactly what I like to use and they even had a DJ there that was playing my favorite tunes!"
South Bay Strength Company is open 24 hours a day.
Orangetheory Fitness
21841 Ventura Freeway, Woodland Hills
Photo: Orangetheory Fitness Woodland Hills/Yelp
Orangetheory Fitness is a national fitness chain with numerous studios situated from coast to coast.
The latest outpost in Woodland Hills features the same heart rate monitored, one-hour interval training classes as its sister locations, designed to "spike metabolism and boost energy," according to the company's website.
Classes are taught boot camp-style in a group setting alongside personal instructors.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Orangetheory Fitness Woodland Hills is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Harry J., who reviewed the workout spot on July 25, wrote, "Heart rate monitors rarely work correctly. ... The facility seems focused on numbers, not taking care of its 'members'."
"Love this Orangetheory!" shared Yelper Talar A. "They have a brand-new studio that is super clean and modern. Ginger, the owner, is one of the sweetest people I have ever met. She really makes us feel welcome. The workouts are different everyday and you can track your progression with a heart rate monitor."
Orangetheory Fitness Woodland Hills is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-7:45 p.m. on Friday, and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends.
Different Breed Strength & Conditioning
11918 Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista
PHOTO: Different Breed Strength & Conditioning/YELP
Different Breed Strength & Conditioning is a high performance training facility that comes courtesy of head coach and owner Kyle Shepherd, a Los Angeles native and fitness enthusiast who strives to "service the needs of fellow LA natives and direct Playa Vista community through intentional fitness."
Several different workout programs are on offer, including CrossFit, yoga and aerobic interval training. (You can check out the full class schedule here.)
Different Breed Strength & Conditioning appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood, with five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Luis M., who reviewed the fitness studio on May 15, wrote, "I left feeling energized, having had an amazing workout. The gym is super spacious and has amazing equipment."
And Yelper Ryan J., added, "I love this gym and the versatility that it offers. Top-of-the-line equipment paired with great coaching and amenities equate to a top-notch experience and facility."
Different Breed Strength & Conditioning is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)