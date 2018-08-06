Sweat it out: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 spots for cycling classes

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots around Newport Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market to get your cycling on.
1. Union Ryde
PHOTO: camilla s./YELP
Topping the list is UNION Ryde, a cycling spot featuring a challenging full-body workout "that will get your heart rate up and your spirit soaring," boasts the company on its website.
The spot comes courtesy of Mindy Ferrantelli -- who pioneered the signature out-of-the-saddle riding style -- and features 60-minute adrenaline pumping classes choreographed to upbeat jams.
Located at 2030 Quail St., and with an additional outpost in Tustin, the fitness center is the highest rated cycling class spot in Newport Beach, boasting five stars out of 336 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Nicolle K., who reviewed the spot June 22, wrote, "this is by far the best spin studio I've ever been to! The energy they create is unparalleled to anything else in the OC -- it's practically a religious experience!"
2. Freedom Ride
PHOTO: freedom ride/YELP
Next up is Freedom Ride, situated at 1000 Bristol St. North. The brainchild of Chris Guaty, this fitness class features a total body indoor cycling workout that combines strength training with performance metrics and cardio for a "pulsating 45-minute ride."
With five stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, the cycling class spot has proven to be a local favorite.
"Love at first spin!" shared Yelper Bells W. "They weren't kidding when they said that spin would be addicting and, after your first class, will leave you wanting more."
3. Studio Cycle CDM
PHOTO: studio cycle cdm/YELP
Corona Del Mar's Studio Cycle CDM, located at 3711 E. Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cycling class spot five stars out of 155 reviews.
Designed for experts and newbies alike, Studio Cycle offers up a full-body workout "that brings the night to life with its black lights and upbeat music," says owner Joli "Michelle" Scherer on the company's website.
"I went to Studio Cycle CDM for the first time on Wednesday night, and it was amazing!" said Yelper Katie R. "The studio was so cute, everyone was so friendly, and I can't wait to go back for more classes."
4. SoulCycle Newport Beach
PHOTO: monica o./YELP
SoulCycle Newport Beach is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 146 Yelp reviews. The spot currently has more than 80 studios across the United States and Canada, with additional locations planned for the future.
Featuring rhythm-based choreography, high-intensity cardio and strength training, this 45-minute indoor cycling class "is more than just a workout -- it's a powerful mind-body experience," says the business on its site.
"I love SoulCycle," shared Yelper Erica K. "It is so much fun and a great work out! I hesitated about it because I've read articles how it is not a good workout and waste of money. Whatever. Lies! They are mad they did not come up with it."
Interested? Head on over to 1177 Newport Center Drive, Fashion Island to see for yourself.
5. Defy Gravity
PHOTO: defy gravity/YELP
Over in Corona Del Mar, check out Defy Gravity, which has earned five stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pilates and cycling spot at 3100 E. Coast Highway, Floor 2.
Backed by a team of high caliber instructors, the fitness class offers uniquely designed cycling regiments to "inspire you to connect with your mind using proper form and depth of quality, both physically and mentally, to accelerate your total body transformation," says the company on its website.
"Love, love, love this studio!" wrote Yelper Susie S. "Instructors are great -- challenging, creative and encouraging! Every class is different, and I feel so happy I dragged myself out of bed to get a great workout."