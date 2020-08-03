coronavirus deaths

Teenage boy lost both parents to COVID-19 just four days apart

JOHNS CREEK, Georgia -- A Georgia teenager's community is rallying behind him after he lost both of his parents to COVID-19 days apart.

Justin Hunter, 17, said his father died first, followed by his mother just four days after.

"We were a regular family, just trying to stay safe during this pandemic," Hunter told WSB.

He said everyone in the family took all the proper precautions.

"For example, my mom, when she would go to the store, she would be wearing a mask," he said. "She would be wearing gloves."

They all still became infected with the coronavirus, though, about two weeks ago.

"I don't really know how our family got the virus," he said.

According to Hunter, while he was asymptomatic, his parents showed serious symptoms.

"Their temperature, it skyrocketed, " he said. "They had headaches, horrible cough. They just felt very lazy."

Hunter's father, Eugene, was an accomplished musician and died on July 26.

"The last thing he said was 'I love you, and I'm going to get better, and I'm going to keep fighting,'" Hunter said. "They never raised me to just sit around and feel sorry for myself in any situation."

His mother, Angie, who was a human resources executive, died four days after.

Hunter said his strength comes from both of them who were his two biggest role models. They shared a marriage for 35 years and had been his number one fan since he started playing football as a young child.

"Their relationship was true love for sure. They had very big hearts, and they would give without even thinking about getting back," he said.

Donations are pouring in for the family.

"It feels really good to know that I've got people that have my back," he said.

And Hunter wants others to take the virus seriously.

"If you don't wear (masks) for yourself, wear it for the next person cause you could be saving that person's life," he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for anyone interested in donating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgeorgiacoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakfamilycoronavirus pandemicteenageru.s. & worldteenteenagerscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
LAPD officers hand out masks, educate public
Grief Gate highlights magnitude of loss to COVID-19
75-year-old veteran survives COVID-19, but loses son to virus
Joe Biden offers condolences to LB mayor following his mother's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire scorches 20,516 acres in Riverside County
Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze in Gorman
MAP: Inland Empire areas with unhealthy air quality
Military calls off search and ID missing troops in accident near San Clemente Island
Fatal wrong-way crash prompts closure of EB 210 Fwy in La Crescenta
Popular Melrose Trading Post reopens for 1st time since March
LA-based Rep. Karen Bass talking up her shot at Biden's VP slot
Show More
Naya Rivera: Fans attend vigil honoring actress
LAPD officers hand out hundreds of face masks in Hollywood
4 sentenced in Skid Row voter fraud scheme
Cal State Northridge hit by cyberattack
MAP: Zones under evacuation warning, order during Apple Fire
More TOP STORIES News