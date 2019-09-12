Health & Fitness

Teen vaping sparks concerns among Santa Clarita parents amid outbreak of respiratory-related deaths

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Following announcement of the Trump administration's plan to ban flavored e-cigarettes in response to an outbreak of vaping-related deaths, a community meeting was held Wednesday in Santa Clarita for parents and teenagers.

A survey showed that more than 58% of students in the Hart Union High School District reported seeing someone vaping on campus in the month before the study.

"You go in the bathroom and everybody is doing it, and you're kind of tempted to do it," one student said at the meeting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting six deaths and more than 450 illnesses across the U.S. that are believed to be linked to e-cigarettes or vaping.

The American Lung Association issued a warning, stating in part, "E-cigarettes are not safe and can cause irreversible lung damage and lung disease."

Teens and young adults are at especially at risk.

Texas A&M student Hunter Sims said the new flavors tempted him to continue vaping before he ended up in an intensive care unit.

"It's horrible for you, and I came very close to death, and I'm lucky," he said.

The American Vaping Association released the following statement:

"A flavor ban will only lead to the creation of yet another multibillion-dollar black market that will operate with zero safety controls."

Bob Sharits, program director of The Way Out Recovery, said he would not recommend anyone vape - especially young people, given the growing number of those suffering from respiratory-related illnesses after vaping.

"Nobody can say without a shadow of a doubt what's causing these illnesses," he said. "There's a lot of research being done, people are looking into it. But the bottom line is this, is that whatever is causing it is being delivered via vaping products. So, if you're not vaping, then that's not going to happen to you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta claritalos angeles countysmokingvapingteenagers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle, police say
Dive boat fire: NTSB expected to release preliminary report on fatal disaster
4-year-old is first flu-related death in Riverside Co. this season
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Northridge shooting: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through LA
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Show More
VIDEO: Thieves steal elderly shopper's wallet at grocery store
LAPD gets full approval for drone use
BASE jumper makes daring leap from Glacier Point in Yosemite
LIVE: Protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown
CA woman hospitalized after using face cream tainted with mercury
More TOP STORIES News