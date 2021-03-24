Coronavirus California

These California counties are way ahead in COVID-19 vaccinations

By Lindsey Feingold, Grace Manthey, Alix Martichoux
Every day, the number of vaccinated people in California continues to climb. It's a beautiful sight to behold.

Many counties have about a third of their adult population receiving at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 15%-25% fully vaccinated.

How many people are vaccinated in your county? Our data journalism team created the interactive tool below that shows your county's progress.

First, select your county from the first drop-down menu. Then use the second drop-down option to see the percentage of people fully vaccinated, percentage who have gotten at least one shot, daily doses administered and total doses given out.

Never has a bar chart elicited so much excitement.

A map view gives you a sense of which counties are moving faster than others. The darker the shade of blue, the more people vaccinated.

There is one county that is clearly ahead of the game. Mono County, in east central California, has 33% of its population fully vaccinated already. Just over 50% have received at least one shot. The county has a population of about 14,000 though, so keep that in mind.

Alpine County, which is even smaller with just about 1,100 residents, has nearly 33% of its adult population fully vaccinated. That number will soon shoot up; 75% of Alpine residents have received at least one dose.

Even the more populated counties are making stunning progress. In San Francisco, 19.1% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated. In Alameda County, it's 19.9%. In each county, 38% and 35% have received at least one shot, respectively.

The Bay Area county in the lead is Marin, where more than a quarter are fully vaccinated. It's not a coincidence it's also the Bay Area county with the oldest population, and therefore the highest proportion of eligible residents.

Los Angeles County, the state's largest, is a bit further behind at 15.6% fully vaccinated. The county has given out about 3.7 million doses so far.

Fresno County is even further behind at 13.3% fully vaccinated.

But the county furthest from full vaccination is Kings County in the Central Valley, where only 7.4% of adult residents are fully vaccinated.

