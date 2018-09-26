Thousands participate in Long Beach Heart Walk

Thousands laced up their sneakers and showed up to the Long Beach Heart Walk.The event is organized by the American Heart Association to raise money and awareness. The event took place at Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach.In addition to the 5K run/walk, the event also included a 1-mile survivor route. The event also featured a kids fun zone, live entertainment, health expo and free health screenings.Event participants took part in CPR demonstrations, sponsor booths and giveaways.The association said the overall goal in Los Angeles County is to raise $1.75 million.According to AHA, heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases claim the lives of more than 830,000 people nationwide each year.