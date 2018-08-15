A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a thyroid medication over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets.
Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is recalling a tablet that combines Levothyroxine and Liothyronine in 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg doses. The medicine is packed in 100-count bottles.
The medication contains an ingredient that was sourced prior to a 2017 FDA inspection that found deficiencies with the ingredient manufacturer's practices.
The pharmaceutical company urges patients to ask their doctors about the next steps they should take before discontinuing the use of the medication.
So far, it has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.
More information from the FDA can be found here.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated that two medications - Levothyroxine and Liothyronine - were recalled. According to the FDA, the recall is for the specific tablet that combines the two.
