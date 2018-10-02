Time to relax: Tida Thai Massage Spa now open in Costa Mesa

A rejuvenating new spot for massage therapy has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Tida Thai Massage Spa, is located at 1770 Orange Ave., #C.
Services include classic offerings such as hot stone, deep tissue, Swedish and sports massages, along with specialty massage services like prenatal, traditional Thai and herbal.
Tida Thai Massage Spa has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Grant B, who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, "This was my first massage and it was amazing! It was a very comfortable and relaxing environment, which makes you feel relaxed."
"Sonia gave me a wonderful fusion massage," wrote Yelper Summer C. "She got all the knots out of my neck. I'll be back and be recommending this place."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tida Thai Massage Spa is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
