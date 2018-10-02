HEALTH & FITNESS

Time to relax: Tida Thai Massage Spa now open in Costa Mesa

Photo: Tida Thai Massage Spa/Yelp

By Hoodline
A rejuvenating new spot for massage therapy has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Tida Thai Massage Spa, is located at 1770 Orange Ave., #C.

Services include classic offerings such as hot stone, deep tissue, Swedish and sports massages, along with specialty massage services like prenatal, traditional Thai and herbal.

Tida Thai Massage Spa has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Grant B, who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, "This was my first massage and it was amazing! It was a very comfortable and relaxing environment, which makes you feel relaxed."

"Sonia gave me a wonderful fusion massage," wrote Yelper Summer C. "She got all the knots out of my neck. I'll be back and be recommending this place."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tida Thai Massage Spa is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineCosta Mesa
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors say get your flu shot early this year
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Robotic pets helps seniors reduce stress and feelings of loneliness
After 23 years, breast cancer patient battles for every single day of life
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father in coma after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Rialto
CA white supremacist group members arrested in connection with deadly rally
Man fatally stabbed in Rose Bowl parking lot
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
2-month-old baby mauled by pit bull in Woodland Hills
Trump's EPA moves to weaken radiation rules, says some exposure may be healthy
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Show More
Orange County man's tablet catches fire while charging
LAPD breaks up burglary ring targeting celebrities
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Chances of light showers in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Pasadena man arrested for 3 alleged sexual assaults
More News