ACCUWEATHER

Tips for getting through fall allergy season

EMBED </>More Videos

Ragweed peaks in mid-to-late September and wind can blow its pollen hundreds of miles, according to AccuWeather. Even if you don't live near ragweed plants, you could still have a reaction. (AccuWeather)

If you have spring allergies, you probably have fall allergies, too.

About 75 percent of those who have spring allergies also have reactions to ragweed, the biggest fall allergy trigger, according to AccuWeather. Ragweed peaks in mid-to-late September and wind can blow its pollen hundreds of miles. Even if you don't live near ragweed plants, you could still suffer allergies from it.

Ragweed isn't the only trigger. While you may think of mold as something that can grow in your house, it also grows outdoors like damp places like piles of wet leaves.

How do you keep your allergies from acting up this fall? Just like with spring allergies, you'll want to stay indoors as much as possible on dry, windy days. Yardwork can stir up pollen and even mold. If you're having to work outside, consider wearing a mask.

Allergens can get into your home, so you'll want to clean your floors regularly and use high-efficiency air filters to keep the allergens out.
Related Topics:
healthaccuweatherallergiesfallhome
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
HEALTH & FITNESS
17 people suffer possible food poisoning at El Segundo business
'Silent reflux' may be related to chronic cough and sore throat
Pushup Challenge reminds men to get prostate-cancer screening
OC food pantry puts pieces back together after crippling flood damage
Santa Monica yoga class hits the waves and the sand
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
1 shot, killed in CVS store parking lot in OC; suspect sought
Seal Beach school principal blasts Nike in Facebook post
DOJ charges N. Korean computer programmer for Sony hack
11-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Montclair
Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers evacuations
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Teen falls to death while reportedly taking selfie in Yosemite
Show More
Naked man arrested after allegedly grabbing girl in South Gate
Harris puts Kavanaugh on edge with Mueller question
Trump administration to detain immigrant families longer
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti heads to Ohio
2 suspects, 1 wanted for murder, arrested in Brentwood after chase
More News