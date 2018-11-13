WOOLSEY FIRE

Tips to deal with unhealthy, smoky air from Woolsey Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Even if you can't see or smell smoke, experts say it could be affecting your health. Here are some tips for dealing with the unhealthy air.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Pulmonary intensivist Dr. David Kamrava says he is warning patients with underlying conditions to get someone else to run errands during unhealthy air quality from the Woolsey Fire.

A smoke advisory was in effect Tuesday, affecting everyone in areas directly impacted by smoke, including coastal Los Angeles County, the San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains.

Doctors say N95-rated masks offer the best protection. For dry eyes, use moisturizing drops and to clear pollutants and your airways, use a Neti pot or nasal sprays.

Even indoors, smoke and fine particulate matter can seep in. Charcoal filters can help.
Related Topics:
healthWoolsey FireCircle of Health
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
Wildlife experts trying to track mountain lions amid Woolsey Fire
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey
More Woolsey Fire
HEALTH & FITNESS
New option for clearer vision for those with astigmatism
Elastic bands and cans of food make great gym equipment for office workouts
Smoke advisory issued for much of SoCal due to Woolsey, Hill fires
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Father charged with driving his family off pier in fatal 2015 crash
Rams game against Chiefs moved from Mexico City to LA
Ventura County resident: 'We've had a really tough week'
Wildlife experts trying to track mountain lions amid Woolsey Fire
'El Chapo' trial: Opening statements begin after juror dismissed
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
Show More
VIDEO: Woolsey Fire turns into firestorm in Calabasas neighborhood
Strangers help man rescue grandparents from Woolsey Fire
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
CNN sues Trump, demanding Acosta's return to the White House
More News