CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Training duo create hotel room workout for busy travelers

EMBED </>More Videos

Sisters who are also former Division one athletes and trainers created a travel workout for your hotel room, whether you are on business or holiday. (KABC)

By
Lauren and Kelly Collins used to travel a lot for work. They would text each other to talk about what type of workout they were sneaking in after a long day of business.

"(We) had to figure out how do we get a quick efficient workout, on the road, on the go, equipment or not?" Lauren said.

That sparked their SISSFIT concept. Yes, they're sisters but SISSFIT is an acronym for stay inspired, stay strong. The Former Division one athletes are also trainers who have created an online program for you to try on the fly.

For them nothing fancy, just the basics.

"We like to do four exercises together for a circuit. So after we did our pushups and our dips we recommended holding a forearm plank for 60 seconds. Then we recommend mountain climbers," Kelly Collins said.

They use a 12-minute circuit: Four exercises alternating 60 seconds, slower movement with a 30-second fast movement to get both cardio and strength in.

No fitness clothes? No problem. The girls have ways to show you that you can stretch and strengthen vertically and just get in that little bit of fitness that sets you right for the day.

"You cross one ankle over the opposite knee and you sit low and you feel it all in the outside of your hip and glute," Kelly said when showing her hip stretch.

And an upper back stretch is great if you've been hunched over a phone or tablet all day.

The Collins sisters suggest putting gym clothes on top of the suitcase. When you get back to your room, don't even think about sitting on the bed or the couch.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachfitnessexercisefun stuffhoteltravel tipsCircle of Health
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Fitness tool R3BAR aims to boost strength, flexibility
Trampoline exercises can provide an extra boost to your health
'Mes de Mas' workout aims at moving Latinos toward good health
New device helps quell fear of falling for seniors
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Snoring treatment helps some achieve more peaceful night's rest
Fitness tool R3BAR aims to boost strength, flexibility
Trampoline exercises can provide an extra boost to your health
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected
US, EU agree to resolve US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Catalina plane crash: 3 injured after small plane goes off runway
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Group of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
VIDEO: Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Officer pins 10-year-old boy to ground during father's arrest
More News