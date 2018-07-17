Trim Fitness Studio opens second SoCal location in Costa Mesa

A new gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2937 Bristol St., A200, the fresh addition is called Trim Fitness Studio.
The workout spot -- with an additional location in Lake Forest -- specializes in the Lagree Fitness Method, which involves an intense and effective training session on the Megaformer.
Classes are small and approximately 45 minutes in length, each consisting of total body strengthening, lengthening and muscle toning.
The new gym has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Andy F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 4, wrote, "Trim Fitness in Costa Mesa is stink'n awesome -- so glad they opened this location! If you haven't tried Lagree Pilates, it ain't your grandma's workout: this machine will have your legs shaking and the sweat dripping for a complete, full body workout."
"I finally found my Lagree studio!" wrote Yelper Mary A. "I feel right at home here! Melissa, the owner, is absolutely amazing! She understands how to treat her clients and is very professional and passionate about what she does."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Visit the website here for the current schedule.
