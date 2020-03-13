Coronavirus

Trump to hold news conference as US feels coronavirus impact

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will hold a press conference to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic as he seeks to calm a panicked nation amid mixed messages and growing criticism of his administration's scattershot response.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House," Trump tweeted. "Topic: CoronaVirus!"



The news conference comes as the virus edged ever closer to the world's power centers, including a positive test for a Brazilian official who spent time with Trump and top administration officials last weekend and an Australian Cabinet minister who met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump's daughter Ivanka among other top aides.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

And it comes as the world has been lurching to try to contain the virus's spread, with millions of students staying home across three continents, large gatherings canceled and more and more bars, restaurants and offices closures.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Boston Marathon, Masters golf tournament postponed
LAUSD to close schools amid coronavirus outbreak
OC Rep. Katie Porter grills CDC head on coronavirus testing
Disney World, Disneyland to temporarily shut down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD to close schools amid coronavirus outbreak
SoCal storm: Steady rain gives way to scattered showers Friday
CORONAVIRUS: What we know about COVID-19
Santa Monica, Malibu schools close after possible coronavirus exposure
OC Rep. Katie Porter grills CDC head on coronavirus testing
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA sets limits on city events of 50 or more
Disneyland Resort to temporarily close in response to coronavirus
Show More
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
Masters golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal - sports, concerts, theme parks
Moreno Valley program hires homeless people to clean up city
U-Haul offering free storage space to college students
More TOP STORIES News