Health & Fitness

President Trump's national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus - making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

That's according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it by name.

The White House confirmed that O'Brien has mild symptoms and "has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off-site," adding that: "There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President" and that the "work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted."

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O'Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

A personal valet to the president and the vice president's press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpnational security agency
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Military medical teams arrive to help 2 LA hospitals
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Hollywood
New stimulus help would not renew $600 weekly payment
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
Huntington Beach fire contained after forcing evacuations
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at NorCal USPS
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Show More
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
IE woman, 99, becomes world's oldest active pilot
60-year-old SoCal man reunited with family after beating COVID
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
More TOP STORIES News