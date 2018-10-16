HEALTH & FITNESS

Tustin woman dies from West Nile virus infection complications

By ABC7.com staff
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --
The first human death linked to West Nile virus in Orange County this year has been confirmed, according to the OC Health Care Agency.

Health officials said Tuesday that an elderly Tustin woman died from West Nile infection complications.

The woman's identity was not released.

LA County public defender dies after contracting West Nile virus

Symptoms of West Nile can include fever, headache, skin rashes and in more serious cases, confusion or vision loss.

29 mosquitoes, 2 people test positive for West Nile virus in Fullerton; pesticide-spraying begins

The agency urged the public to take precautions against mosquito bites during the West Nile virus season. Recommended precautions include emptying all standing water on your property, using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or products containing IR3535, and limiting outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
