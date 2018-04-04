CIRCLE OF HEALTH

UCI researchers studying ways to slow the progression of ALS

EMBED </>More Videos

A diagnosis of ALS is devastating. The rare neurological disease, also known as "Lou Gehrig's disease" attacks nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. (KABC)

By
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A diagnosis of ALS is devastating. The rare neurological disease, also known as "Lou Gehrig's disease" attacks nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. And it's progressive, meaning symptoms get worse over time.

There's no treatment, or way to stop the disease, but scientists at the University of California, Irvine are working on a way to help stop the progression of the disease.

One of the participants, is 45-year-old Eric Schwarz. He has lived his life focused on his family and his job in fitness. Now, physician visits and his fight with ALS fills his mind. His motor neurons are quickly dying off. "There was no treatment, let alone a cure. There was just nothing." Schwarz explains.

Dr. Namita Goyal, a neurologist at UCI, describes the grim progression of ALS. "Within two to five years, they lose the ability to move, to speak, to swallow and eventually breathe," Goyal said.

Schwarz said, "I remember going to appointments and hoping it was cancer." Shortly after his diagnosis, Eric learned about the ALS Brainstorm clinical trial at UC Irvine. Goyal is investigating a therapy engineered from a patient's own harvested cells.
"These stem cells then secrete growth factors to promote motor cell regeneration, reduce inflammation and the idea is that their motor cells can live longer," Goyal said.

Stem cells are taken from the patient and are brought to a lab where they are injected back into the patient within a month. That will happen two more times over the course of 28 weeks.

Earlier studies showed promise. "Patients' symptoms slowed down and in some cases actually improved," Goyal said.

A month after his injection, Eric noticed improvement in his hands. "I looked at my wife and said, 'This is incredible,'" Schwarz said.

"It's empowering to have hope both for the patient, and the physician," Goyal said.

UCI researchers, along with five other centers, want to enroll 200 ALS patients in this phase three trial.

Schwarz, who has started his own foundation to support ALS research and education, hopes others will be encouraged to take part in the trial.

"It's a long shot, but man, it has changed, honestly, how I get up in the morning," Schwarz said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthCircle of Healthals
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News