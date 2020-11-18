Dr. Anu Seshardi advises traveling safely for holidays amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4760862" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For many families, it's a time-honored tradition to get crafty with leftovers in the days following a big holiday meal, but leftovers don't last forever. Here's what to know about leftover food safety.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7914478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Californians are still expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday even amid concerns about gatherings and travel during the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, it leaves much uncertainty how the holidays will be celebrated this year.Dr. Anu Seshadri, pediatric and primary care specialist with UCLA Health, says a third phase of the virus seems likely, but is hopeful the experience from the first two phases will help people continue practicing CDC guidelines, especially while traveling."The travel advisories that we're giving as far as quarantining measures, things like that, it's just to slow down the spread of the virus. You know, we live in a city where lots of people come from other countries, as well as cities, and we're just trying to protect the people of the city," says Seshadri.Her advice for those traveling safely for Thanksgiving is to follow CDC guidelines."There's various factors to look at. Number one is look at the community that the function or the gathering is occurring at. Look at the number of cases, so more number of cases within that community, it's considered to be a higher risk of a location. Second is look at your travel, travel plans and the potential exposure during travel. Third, is the location of the gathering. Is it indoors versus outdoors? Outdoors tends to have better ventilation," says Seshadri.The CDC continues to advise masks can protect you, as well as protecting others. Masks should be worn in public settings and around people who do not live in the same household."Anything beneficial that we put out there will hopefully encourage people to comply by the preventative measures that we're saying. I always tell my patients, be smart and be caring not only to yourself, but others," says Seshadri.