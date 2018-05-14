HEALTH & FITNESS

UCLA professor could be on the verge of creating a hangover cure

EMBED </>More Videos

Can a pill cure a hangover? A pill tested shows promising signs that a remedy is one step closer to being realized. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A remedy that could solve the dreaded hangover is one step closer to being realized.

UCLA chemical engineering professor Yunfeng Lu wrote in the non-profit site "The Conversation" about a pill created and tested that could cure hangovers.

In it, he writes he and his associates have been testing lab mice using a pill filled with natural enzymes usually found in liver cells that help the body process alcohol faster.

They found the mice had a 45 percent decrease in blood alcohol levels in just four hours compared to mice who weren't treated.

Lu wrote if his team don't find any dangerous side effects, human tests could begin in a year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthalcoholbeerwinestudyUCLAresearchu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News