A remedy that could solve the dreaded hangover is one step closer to being realized.UCLA chemical engineering professor Yunfeng Lu wrote in the non-profit site "The Conversation" about a pill created and tested that could cure hangovers.In it, he writes he and his associates have been testing lab mice using a pill filled with natural enzymes usually found in liver cells that help the body process alcohol faster.They found the mice had a 45 percent decrease in blood alcohol levels in just four hours compared to mice who weren't treated.Lu wrote if his team don't find any dangerous side effects, human tests could begin in a year.