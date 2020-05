EMBED >More News Videos An outbreak of over 100 COVID-19 cases is being reported at the Farmer John plant in Vernon, which manufactures the famous Dodger Dog.

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- A union representing hundreds of employees is calling for Farmer John's plant in Vernon to close immediately.About 150 workers there have tested positive for COVID-19, which is the largest outbreak in a nonresidential setting in Los Angeles County.The union president says employees are still too close together on the line and in places like the break room.Smithfield Foods, which operates the plant, says it's taking safety measures like installing plexi-glass barriers and testing employees for free.