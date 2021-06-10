Universal CityWalk, LA County health department to launch pop-up COVID vaccination clinic Thursday

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expected to launch a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at Universal CityWalk, offering doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Thursday also marked the last day of eligibility to receive several vaccination incentives and prizes offered by the county and the city of Los Angeles.
Anyone who receives a first dose of the COVID vaccine by the end of the day will be entered to win seasons tickets to the Dodgers or the LAFC. To qualify, participants must get their shot at a site run by the city, county, or by St. John's Well Child & Family Center.
Those who are receiving their second dose, and who bring another person with them to be vaccinated, will also be entered into the drawing.
Starting Friday, the Dodgers are set to host a small vaccination clinic in the Centerfield Plaza during home games at Dodger Stadium.
