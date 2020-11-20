Coronavirus

Operation Warp Speed leader expects quick COVID-19 vaccine distribution after Pfizer announcement

Watch the 'Good Morning America' interview with Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed
WASHINGTON -- Gen. Gustave Perna of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program says about 40 million doses could be ready for distribution in the U.S. quickly if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use.

He told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that states would decide, with guidance from the FDA and the CDC, who will first get the vaccine.

Pfizer is asking the FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, starting a process that could bring the first shots as early as next month. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech offered preliminary data to suggest its vaccine appears 95% protective.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Ashish Jha talked about what's next for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and the Thanksgiving holiday on "Good Morning America."



Perna says the "states are going to tell us exactly where they want it to be...and as soon as they figure out their distribution plan across their states, we will ensure that the vaccine gets there in a timely manner."

States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history as COVID-19 cases surge

Health care workers and those in nursing homes and other vulnerable people are expected to get the first vaccines. Health experts say it likely will be spring or later before there's enough vaccine for early distribution to the general public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Get a virtual personalized message from Santa
California adopts stricter workplace pandemic safety rules
WHO panel advises against remdesivir treatment for COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Missing South LA man found dead outside Barstow
Nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Consumer watchdog slams Newsom over COVID hypocrisy
SoCal telemarketer fined nearly $10M for robocalls
Show More
Newport Beach's Christmas boat parade canceled
California adopts stricter workplace pandemic safety rules
New electric vehicles on target for 2021 and beyond
Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
More TOP STORIES News