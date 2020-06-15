Coronavirus

FDA revokes emergency use of malaria drugs to treat coronavirus

By Matthew Perrone
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revoking its emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don't work and could cause deadly side effects.

The agency said Monday that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs pose a greater risk to patients than any potential benefits.

The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.

The move means that shipments of the drugs obtained by the federal government will no longer be distributed to state and local health authorities. The drugs are still available for alternate uses, so U.S. doctors could still prescribe them for COVID-19 - a practice known as off-label prescribing.

On Thursday, a National Institutes of Health expert panel revised its guidelines to specifically recommend against the drug's use except in formal studies.

Trump aggressively pushed the drug beginning in the first weeks of the outbreak and stunned medical professionals when he revealed he took the drug preemptively against infection.

EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about coronavirus symptoms and other helpful information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshydroxychloroquinecoronavirussciencedrugs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Camp timeline, hub city buzz and more
Creative Arts Emmys go virtual for 2020 amid coronavirus
COVID-19 update: LA County reports 1,003 new cases, 17 new deaths
LA County beaches reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS denies Trump's challenge to CA sanctuary law
Thousands gather in Hollywood for LGBTQ+ solidarity march
LA County Sheriff Villanueva to provide update on Robert Fuller case
1 killed, 2 others wounded after shooting in Sylmar
Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's daughter
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
Beverly Hills emergency order restricts nighttime gatherings
Show More
Baby Bash vows to add $5K to reward in missing soldier case
'Free our kids in cages' march held in LA
Hundreds gather in Silver Lake for 'say their names' vigil
Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen June 18
Loma Linda man accused of drugging, raping missing girl
More TOP STORIES News