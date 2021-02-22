Coronavirus

US COVID death toll tops 500,000, matching the toll of 3 wars

By Melinda DeSlatte & Tammy Webber, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

The lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, are about equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than that of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska.

And despite the rollout of vaccines since mid-December, a closely watched model from the University of Washington projects more than 589,000 dead by June 1.

EMBED More News Videos

The Biden administration is working to get vaccine distribution back on track as Democrats ready their COVID-19 relief package for committee consideration Monday.



The U.S. toll is by far the highest reported in the world, and the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater, in part because of the many cases that were overlooked, especially early in the outbreak.

Average daily deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks, but experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself.

Some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference.

Instead, the drop-off in deaths and cases has been attributed to the passing of the holidays; the cold and bleak days of midwinter, when many people are inclined to stay home; and better adherence to mask rules and social distancing.

EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 8 promised to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to 100 million people during the first three months of his incoming administration, pledging "100 million shots in the first 100 days." He also pledged to promote masking and get kids back to school.



The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. happened in early February 2020. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to climb from 400,000 to the brink of 500,000.

The U.S. recorded an estimated 405,000 deaths in World War II, 58,000 in the Vietnam War and 36,000 in the Korean War.

EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. is nearing 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a number just about equal to the population of the city of Sacramento.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Orange County expands COVID vaccine eligibility
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
Newhall School District begins reopening some campuses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
LAUSD parents planning Zoom blackout to call for schools to reopen
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
Deputies searching for missing hiker in Angeles National Forest
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Show More
LAUSD announces app to coordinate coronavirus factors
Orange County expands COVID vaccine eligibility
LA County gas price average rises for 33rd time in 34 days
Taco Bell joins the chicken wars with a new taco
Protesters call for boycott of parent company of Ralphs, Food 4 Less
More TOP STORIES News