COVID-19 vaccine

Federal government to shift COVID-19 vaccines amid waning demand: Source

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration will begin shifting how it allocates COVID-19 shots to states, moving doses from states with lower demand to those with stronger interest in vaccines, an administration official said Tuesday.

The change away from a strict by-population allocation comes as demand for the coronavirus vaccines has dropped nationwide, but especially precipitously in some areas, with some states turning down part or all of their weekly dose allotments. The federal government will now shift some of those doses to areas with higher demand, in an effort to speed shots in those areas.


The administration says that when states decline the vaccine they have been allocated, that surplus will shift to states still awaiting doses to meet demand. Those states would have the shots available whenever demand for vaccines in their states increases - a key priority of the Biden administration.

Governors were informed of the change by the White House Tuesday morning. The Washington Post first reported on the new allocation.

The announcement comes hours before Biden is set to speak Tuesday afternoon on his administration's efforts to boost demand for the vaccines across the country as part of his aim to have the country experience a more normal July Fourth holiday.


This week, Iowa turned down nearly three quarters of the vaccine doses available to the state for next week from the federal government because demand for the shots remains weak.

Individual states have made similar shifts internally to account for changing demand. Last week, Washington state changed the way it allocates coronavirus vaccine to its counties. Previously the state doled out supplies to counties proportionate to their populations. But Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that the amounts now will be based on requests from health care providers.

The official who confirmed the reallocation decision spoke on the condition of anonymity before the news was shared publicly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect fertility?
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
LA shifts to smaller vaccine sites, increases appointment-free options
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows racist tirade against LA County deputy
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in fiery hit-and-run crash in Anaheim
All lanes reopened after fatal crash on 405 Freeway in Hawthorne
Caitlyn Jenner releases her 1st ad in bid to recall Gov. Newsom
Disney shares first look at 'real' Star Wars lightsaber
Ventura building fully inclusive play area for kids of all abilities
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Show More
Newsom recall: Cox calls for 'beastly' changes in TV ad featuring bear
Asian woman walking in NYC hit with hammer by stranger
Family mourning Moreno Valley woman who lost monthslong battle with COVID-19
EXCLUSIVE: Asian father with baby attacked at SF grocery store
White Castle opening in Orlando draws long lines
More TOP STORIES News