USC reports 45 COVID-19 cases linked to fraternities' July 4 party

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California is now battling a major coronavirus outbreak among fraternity members that may be linked to a massive July 4 party.At least 45 students connected to three fraternities have tested positive for COVID-19. There have not been any hospitalizations reported so far. The cases are clustered around houses on 28th Street, the location of many fraternity houses.To date, 150 USC students and employees have tested positive for COVID-19.The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the outbreak. The county noted that large gatherings of people from different households are prohibited under the county health officer's current orders."These are high-risk situations where COVID-19 can spread quickly to many people," a county statement said. "Those people, even if they are asymptomatic, can then spread it to their household, which may include someone who becomes seriously ill or who may die."