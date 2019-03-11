Health & Fitness

USC study finds green tea and carrot compounds reversed Alzheimer's-like symptoms in mice

A new study by USC researchers is bringing new hope for those dealing with Alzheimer's.

The study shows compounds found in green tea and carrots reversed Alzheimer's-like symptoms in mice.

The mice had memory and visual-spatial skills restored and could find their way out of a maze just as well as healthy mice.

Scientists believe the compounds help prevent proteins from forming clumps on the brain and causing cognitive decline.

The team did stress that the discovery in mice may not be able to be replicated in humans, but it could lead to plant-based supplements being used to slow down dementia symptoms
