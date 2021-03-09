Health & Fitness

California's vaccinated nursing home residents finally allowed visitors after a year of isolation

By ABC7.com staff
After more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, some nursing-home residents will finally be allowed to accept visitors.

New guidance from the state's public health department says fully vaccinated residents can now receive both indoor and in-room guests.

The department says it recognizes some residents may feel socially isolated, which could lead to increased health risks.

Because of this health officials have revised the visitation guidelines, which now allow physical touch.

COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.
