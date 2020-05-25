Coronavirus

Vernon sees COVID-19 outbreaks at 9 industrial facilities, including Farmer John plant

The city of Vernon has seen COVID-19 outbreaks at nine industrial facilities, including the Farmer John plant which has reported at least 153 cases.
By ABC7.com staff
VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- More information is coming out about a large coronavirus outbreak at a Farmer John plant in Vernon.

Los Angeles County health officials say at least 153 workers out of 1,837 tested have contracted the virus at the facility that produces Dodger Dogs among other products.

Out of those 153 who tested positive, 41 have now returned to work as the plant stays open.

But that's not the only large industrial facility in Vernon facing an outbreak. There are at least nine now in that city.

The other eight are: CLW, Via De France Yamazaki Inc., Cal Farms Meat Company, Takaokaya USA Inc., F. Gavina & Sons Inc., Golden West Trading, Overhill Farms, and Rose and Shore.

County health and city of Vernon officials are working on response plans, including identifying close contacts of those who were infected and issuing quarantine orders.

The largest outbreak at an industrial facility in Los Angeles County was at the Farmer John plant.

The next-highest in LA County was at the California Farms Meat Co., also in Vernon, which reported at least 24 cases.

Smithfield Foods, which owns Farmer John, has outlined a series of measures it has taken to help contain the spread of COVID-19 not only at the Vernon plant, but at all of its facilities nationwide. These include plexiglass barriers, temperature scanning and free testing for employees.

The company has outlined its response to the pandemic here.

Other meatpacking facilities across the country have also had outbreaks of cases, including another Smithfield-owned plan in South Dakota. The pork processing plant was closed after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
