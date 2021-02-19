Coronavirus Los Angeles

LASD sergeant who worked for the department for nearly 25 years dies of COVID complications

A sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who had worked for the agency for nearly 25 years died from an illness related to COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.

Sgt. Armando Meneses, who died Tuesday, is the second deputy in three days to die of complications from the disease.

Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25-year veteran of the department who worked as a school resource deputy, died Sunday.
EMBED More News Videos

A 25-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has died from an illness related to COVID-19, the agency announced.



"Sergeant Armando Meneses was a dear husband, father & almost 25 year veteran of our Department,'' LASD said in an Instagram post. "He was a truly honorable man with a golden heart. Please keep him and his entire family in your prayers.''

Meneses, who was also an Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, had recently been promoted to sergeant last year, according to the department.

As of Wednesday morning, 2,856 sheriff's department employees had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,910 sworn personnel, according to the department's website.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus deathslos angeles county sheriff's departmentcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Appointments for COVID tests no longer needed at LA city-run sites
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
Free COVID testing offered at several Black churches in LA County
LAUSD looks to operate mass vaccine site at SoFi Stadium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
CA lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools
Parents increasing pressure on LAUSD to reopen
Woman arrested at LA hotel for dispensing fake Botox
Appointments for COVID tests no longer needed at LA city-run sites
Ferrer disputes Lancaster brewery owner's Super Bowl Sunday claims
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Show More
West Hollywood is sued over $5-an-hour 'hero pay' ordinance
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
USC accused of animal cruelty in labs
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
Multigenerational households wait for vaccine as CA releases distribution demographics
More TOP STORIES News