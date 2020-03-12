Health & Fitness

VIDEO: This 6-year-old makes washing your hands fun to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Health experts have reiterated the fact that washing your hands is an important part of inhibiting the spread of COVID-19, and a 6-year-old boy wanted to show people how to best do it.

In a YouTube video, Wilder Rowen can be seen illustrating various handwashing techniques like "pray," "pet the dog," "butterfly," "milk the cow," "church steeple," "rock, paper, scissors" and "spiders."

RELATED: Kids in quarantine: How to keep young ones comfortable, entertained

The boy said a doctor taught him how to wash his hands.

WATCH: The right way to wash your hands

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.



Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explained the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses includes scrubbing for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the "Happy Birthday" song twice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfunny videoamazing videocoronaviruscaught on videomust see videohygiene
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How will Newsom's coronavirus policy affect SoCal's economy?
Coronavirus: CA officials seek to cancel all large gatherings
MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal - NBA, concerts and events
COVID-19: 2nd Jazz player tests positive, Gobert's actions eyed
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19
Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya
Show More
Stocks reopen, fall 8.4% amid coronavirus pandemic
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
Gun sales surge in Asian communities during coronavirus
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News