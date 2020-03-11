Walmart enacts emergency leave policy for 1.4 million US workers to let them take time off without penalty amid coronavirus outbreak

The nation's largest private employer said Tuesday that a worker at its store in Cynthiana, Kentucky, tested positive for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The worker is receiving medical care and her condition is improving, according to an internal memo.
The retailer consulted with state and local health experts after learning of the case, reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocol, and the store remains open after Walmart conferred with the state government.
