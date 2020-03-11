Walmart enacts emergency leave policy for 1.4 million US workers to let them take time off without penalty amid coronavirus outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6001152" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Southern California.

NEW YORK -- Walmart is enacting an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that allows them to take time off without penalty if they fear the spread of a new virus.The nation's largest private employer said Tuesday that a worker at its store in Cynthiana, Kentucky, tested positive for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.The worker is receiving medical care and her condition is improving, according to an internal memo.The retailer consulted with state and local health experts after learning of the case, reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocol, and the store remains open after Walmart conferred with the state government.