Health & Fitness

Walmart enacts emergency leave policy for 1.4 million US workers to let them take time off without penalty amid coronavirus outbreak

A worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Wal-Mart store in La Habra, Calif.

NEW YORK -- Walmart is enacting an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that allows them to take time off without penalty if they fear the spread of a new virus.

The nation's largest private employer said Tuesday that a worker at its store in Cynthiana, Kentucky, tested positive for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

MORE: Coronavirus Southern California updates
EMBED More News Videos

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Southern California.


The worker is receiving medical care and her condition is improving, according to an internal memo.

The retailer consulted with state and local health experts after learning of the case, reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocol, and the store remains open after Walmart conferred with the state government.

MORE: Experts answer most-asked questions about coronavirus in ABC7 virtual town hall
EMBED More News Videos

Coronavirus virtual townhall: Doctors answer your questions (1 of 6)

What precautions can you take if you fly? Is it safe to travel on an airplane, especially with recirculated air? The doctors weigh in.



Where are the COVID-19 cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessemploymentmedicalbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: UCLA, USC, LMU canceling in-person classes
Stolen Land Rover flips on side, trapping suspect after DTLA police chase
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed over coronavirus concerns
Self-proclaimed psychic in Culver City arrested for grand theft
Suit aims to force LA city, county to provide more homeless services
Coronavirus SoCal updates: New case reported in LA County
Super Tuesday 2 results: Joe Biden wins hard-fought Michigan
Show More
12-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles
South Gate brother-sister duo create candle business that reflects their culture
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
SOCAL STORM: Scattered showers to continue into Wednesday
Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash; 2 other children critical
More TOP STORIES News